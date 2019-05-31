× I-395 at exit 2 to be closed for up to 2 weeks

WATERFORD — Construction on the bridge over Rt. 85 in Waterford will close a stretch of highway for up to two weeks starting Friday.

CT DOT said they will be closing I-395 northbound at Exit 2 the Route 85 overpass starting Friday evening. Drivers will be routed off the highway, and then back on the highway via the entrance ramp.

Connecticut State Police said the job is expected to begin May 31 and continue for approximately 10-14 days.