I-395 at exit 2 to be closed for up to 2 weeks

Posted 12:41 PM, May 31, 2019, by

Courtesy Google Street View

WATERFORD — Construction on the bridge over Rt. 85 in Waterford will close a stretch of highway for up to two weeks starting Friday.

CT DOT said they will be closing I-395 northbound at Exit 2 the Route 85 overpass starting Friday evening. Drivers will be routed off the highway, and then back on the highway via the entrance ramp.

Connecticut State Police said the job is expected to begin May 31  and continue for approximately 10-14 days.

 

