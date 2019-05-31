Miracle League of CT to welcome local children to the tees for golf classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- The Miracle League of CT is hosting its Miracle League Golf Classic on Tuesday, June 4.

According to the organization, the opportunity is provided to the state's children with physical and cognitive challenges where they can participate in a recreational, non-competitive environment.

The event will be held at the Wampanoag Country Club in West Hartford at 10:30 a.m.

All proceeds will go to benefit the Miracle League of CT's efforts to include children with disabilities.

For more information on the golf classic and how you can be a part, visit Miracle League of CT's website.