Mostly sunny Friday with highs in the 70s, 80s

Some pleasant changes are coming in for this Friday, as we break our streak of rainy evenings. Let's enjoy the sunshine with temperatures on the pleasant side in the 75-80 degree range.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks pretty good with morning and mid-day sun and highs near 80 degrees. There is a chance for a late-day/evening shower/storm. But there is a better chance for a few showers/storms on Sunday. Sunday doesn't look like a wash-out though.

As we head into next week, temperatures stay somewhat on the cool side and there may be a shower or two, but it's not looking like any nasty weather out there.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75-80.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pick of the weekend. A few late afternoon/evening showers possible. High: Near 80. Low 70s shore.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance for a few showers or a storm towards the late afternoon, but not a total washout. High: Low-Mid 70s.

MONDAY: Chance for a few lingering showers. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: Mid-upper 70s.

