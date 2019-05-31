New Canaan police continue search for Jennifer Dulos, no arrests made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN -- Police issued an update Friday morning on missing New Canaan woman Jennifer Dulos.

According to police, officers will be on Lapham Road in the area of Waveny Park handing out flyers (see below), seeking information from the public on Dulos and her car which was found in the park Friday with no one inside.

Police said they are investigating Jennifer Dulos' disappearance as a missing person case as well as a criminal case to see if she was a victim of foul play.

At this time, New Canaan police have not classified the case as a homicide case, according to officials. A body has not been found.

Police also said they have not arrested any people regarding the case.

Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, is staying in his Farmington home.

Here's what we know so far:

Jennifer, 50, was last seen dropping her children off at school on Friday, hours before her car was found on Lapham Road and she was reported missing. According to a close friend, Jennifer used to live in Farmington and Avon but recently moved to New Canaan and was very involved in her children’s schools, the Renbrook School in West Hartford, and most recently, New Canaan Country School.

According to court documents obtained by FOX61, Jennifer was in a two-year-long custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. In those records, Jennifer told the court, “I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

She said her fear intensified after Fotis purchased a handgun in 2017, and she said he “had revenge fantasies.”

On Wednesday, Fotis asked the court for custody of the five children, who, according to court documents, are safe and staying at their grandmother’s apartment under armed guard in New York City. Michael Rose, Fotis’s attorney, said he had no comment.

Police have not named any suspects in Jennifer’s disappearance. While it is still a missing person case, police said Wednesday that a concurrent criminal investigation is underway to see if Jennifer is the victim of foul play.

New Canaan Police confirmed Thursday evening that they, along with New York State Police, searched a home in Pound Ridge, New York. Jennifer’s mother owns a home in Pound Ridge.

A source told FOX61 that police found blood inside Jennifer’s New Canaan home. The source also said it looked like someone tried to clean the blood. It is unclear where in the home the blood was found, or who the blood is from.