Police: Waterbury man arrested, failing to register as sex offender

A Waterbury man is under arrest, charged with four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, police said.

Police reported that on Thursday, 53-year-old Alan Zanavich of South Main Street was arrested by Hamden Police on an active warrant issued by the Waterbury Police.

Zanavich is being held on $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 11th.