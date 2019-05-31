× Recall Alert: Perdue Foods ready-to-eat chicken products possibly contaminated

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday Perdue Foods LLC. is recalling over 30,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically pieces of bone material.

Officials were made aware of the problem after receiving consumer complaints, however there have been no reports of harm to due consumption.

According to the FSIS, the fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21 and the following products are subject to recall:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

The department says these items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, but they urge shoppers to throw away the products or return them to their local store.

The FSIS says consumers with food safety questions can do so via the department’s virtual representative, “Ask Karen.”

The service is available 24 hours a day at http://www.askKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.