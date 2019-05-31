× Travelers Championship announces commitments to Celebrity Pro-Am field

HARTFORD – The Travelers Championship today announced commitments to the celebrity lineup for the 2019 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am, taking place Wednesday, June 19, at TPC River Highlands.

The following individuals are scheduled to compete this year:

was a 10-time NBA All-Star after being named an All-American at UConn, won NBA titles with the Celtics (2008) and Heat (2013), and remains the NBA leader in career 3-pointers made. Chris Berman is an ESPN broadcaster and has been named National Sportscaster of the Year six times while winning 10 Emmy Awards.

was a knuckleball pitcher who won 200 games in a 19-year Major League Baseball career. He spent 17 of those seasons with the Red Sox and won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. Angie Watson helped the University of Georgia women’s basketball team reach the Final Four in 1999. She played professional basketball overseas and spent the 2001 season with the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA. In 2014, Angie joined her husband — three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson — in forming the Bubba Watson Foundation to enhance their ability to help those in need, particularly children and those associated with the U.S. military.

“Our Celebrity Pro-Am gives fans a unique opportunity to see those from the sports and entertainment world tee it up with some of the best golfers in the world,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “It’s always been a fun part of tournament week that the galleries enjoy seeing every year.”