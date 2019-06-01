CTBucketList: Connecticut’s hiking trails, and more, during #CTTrailsDay weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If there's a trail, a park, a paddling area that's on your CT Summer Bucketlist, this is the perfect weekend to check it off, because it's Connecticut's Trails Day celebration!

National Trails Day® is an annual event on the first Saturday of June, sponsored by the American Hiking Society, to celebrate trails and greenways throughout the country. And guess which state has more Trails Day events than any other? Yes, Connecticut - for several years running! Although we are a state small in size, we are big on outdoor fun!

Overseen by the Connecticut Forest & Park Association, we have so many events - over 250 - that Trails Day is actually Trails Weekend in Connecticut. As Keith McGilvery found out, you can go to an Online Directory, sort events by what interests you, how hard it is, and even if you can bring your dog.

All CT Trails Day events are free, open to all, and guided by people who are knowledgeable about each site. So no need to put off that CTBucketList item. Events include hiking, biking, horseback riding, running, trail maintenance, kayaking, educational walks, bird watching, letterboxing, geocaching, and more for people of all ages and interests.

CFPA is also hosting a photo contest this year, so get out, enjoy the warm weather, and snap a few photos. Feel free to share them with us by emailing to Share61@FOX61.com, or using the #Share61 hashtag.

Where else should we visit this summer? You know how summer is - it's over before you know it. Share YOUR Summer Bucketlist ideas with us here.