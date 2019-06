× Firefighters respond to the fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters are responding to a fire in the area of 724 Grand Avenue in New Haven.

According to the New Haven Fire’s Twitter page, smoke was seen coming through the roof.

This is a developing story.

Photo by Justin Smith pic.twitter.com/ITfVE4bHtr — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) June 1, 2019

Fire Location 724 Grand Ave. Box 405. Reported smoke condition coming from the roof. Companies responding Eng 4, 10, 8 Sq 1 Tk 1 Eu 1 Car 33 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) June 1, 2019