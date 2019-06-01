What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Here are the names of the hurricanes for the 2019 season

Posted 1:21 PM, June 1, 2019, by , Updated at 02:35PM, June 1, 2019

In this NOAA satellite handout image , shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 14, 2018. The National Hurricane Center reported Florence had sustained winds of 90 mph at landfall and was moving slowly westward at 6 mph. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL — In the U.S., tropical storms and hurricanes are the only kinds of storms that get a name. And these are the names you’ll hear now that the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. (It runs from June through November.)

Hurricanes weren’t always named.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the latitude and longitude of a storm’s position used to determine the name of a hurricane. Although the name was very accurate — a storm found at 28°08’55.7″N 67°56’47.0″W would be called 28°08’55.7″N 67°56’47.0″W — it was also very forgettable.

Then, the World Meteorological Organization tried using names, in part because “naming storms made it easier for the media to report.”

Today. tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Oceans are named using an alphabetical list that rotates on a six-year cycle. It alternates between male and female names.

Related Story
These are the victims of the Virginia Beach shooting

But sometimes storm names are retired if the storms were so deadly or destructive “that the future use of the name would be insensitive,” says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

So, for example, we won’t see hurricanes named Harvey, Irma or Maria again.

For the past five years, a winter hurricane and a series of tropical storms have formed before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. Subtropical Storm Andrea continued that trend in May.

The short-lived storm made this the fifth consecutive year that a named storm has formed before the season’s official start.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.