Man records rare, red colored lobster inside local Connecticut supermarket

CROMWELL — IT’S ALIVE!!! No really it is alive.

A local man filmed one of these very rare crustaceans walking inside the display tank at a Cromwell Stop & Shop.

According to the lobsteranywhere.com, about one in 10 million lobsters are naturally red before they are thrown into the pot.

Lobsters can come in all sorts of other colors, like blue or even calico!

The red lobster has more red pigment which is seen in its shell.