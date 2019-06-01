Mostly sunny today, chance for showers late Sunday afternoon/evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While there will be no weather issues out there this evening, areas of fog will develop overnight into early this morning. Any early fog will give way to sun today. Once again, temperatures will rise into the 70s and low 80s. It will be cooler at the shoreline though with a southerly wind developing.

Sunshine will mix in with a few afternoon clouds and while most of the state stays dry, there is a chance for an evening shower or storm, mainly in western Connecticut.

Most of Sunday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. But in the afternoon there is rising chance for a few showers. Once again, there's a better chance for showers in western Connecticut during the day.

Then Sunday night, everyone could see a shower or storm as a cold front moves through. There is a risk for a few strong storms too.

Cooler weather returns Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the 60s. At least that happens after the weekend ends!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pick of the weekend. Chance for an evening shower (best chance western CT). High: Near 80. Low 70s shore.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, chance for a few showers or a storm towards the late afternoon. Evening showers & storms. High: Low-Mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sun to clouds, chance for a pop up shower late-day. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sun to clouds. High: Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: Mid-upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 70s.

