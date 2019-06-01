What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

NCAA Baseball: Central Connecticut gets 1st NCAA victory, beating Cal 7-4

Posted 7:07 PM, June 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11PM, June 1, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –After yesterday’s loss against Arkansas – the Blue Devils faced  elimination Saturday afternoon as they took on California.

It was the Golden Bears who got off to a quick start, scoring two runs in the top of the second, capped off by a RBI single from Grant Holman. But the Blue Devils bats would respond in the bottom of the inning.

Jake Siracusa would tie the game at 2 with a RBI single that bought Buddy Dewaine home.

Then in the fifth, the Blue Devils took full control of the game.

Dave Matthews blasts a 3-run home run to right field to give the Blue Devils a comfortable 6-3 lead.

And the Blue Devils would go on to win their first ever NCAA tournament game 7-4. Central Connecticut State will face another elimination game against the Arkansas-TCU loser.

