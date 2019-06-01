× New Haven man shot overnight; police seek witnesses

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Elm City, and asking any possible witnesses to come forward.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Edgewood Avenue at 2:12 a.m. A short time later, a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Officers say the victim is a 26-year-old New Haven man who was shot in the lower back. He remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The vehicle used to transport the victim had also been struck by gunfire. Investigators believe the victim was shot as he sat in his parked vehicle on Edgewood Avenue.

Officers held two crime scenes overnight, on Edgewood Avenue near Hotchkiss Street, and around the car that was parked outside the hospital. Both scenes have been cleared and streets have since been reopened.

Witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.