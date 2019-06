× NHPD investigating Westville bank robbery

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating a robbery of a Webster Bank branch at 894 Whalley Avenue in the center of the Westville neighborhood.

Police are releasing few details, but say they responded at 9:31 a.m. They have not said if the a weapon was used or if anyone was injured.

Investigators were canvassing the neighborhood.

Any witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.