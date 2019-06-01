Second annual ‘Help a Hero Night’ fundraiser held in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — A night that ranked high in Bloomfield and all the brass was on hand.

Saturday was the second annual “Help A Hero Night” for Our Heroes Fund. Last year the benefits went to Hartford police officer Jill Kidik.

Officer Kidik suffered life threatening injuries last May after being stabbed multiple times in the neck.

This year, proceeds are being donated to Vermont firefighter and army veteran Wesley Black who is fighting cancer.

FOX61’s Jim Altman and Jen Bernstein were there to help host the festivities.