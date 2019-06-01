× ‘Upskirting’ bill passes through Connecticut House of Representatives

HARTFORD — The “upskirting” bill passed through the House of Representatives Saturday and now heads to the Governor Lamont’s desk for signature.

The bill, introduced by Groton Senator Heather Somers, was unanimously endorsed. The bill was designed to close a loophole in Connecticut’s anti-voyeurism statue.

The law already banned people from knowingly filming, photographing or recording a person’s underwear, genitals or buttocks in an area “where such other person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”

Connecticut lawmakers like Somers said that the state’s attorneys’ office reported instances where they could not charge someone with violating this statute because the action occurred in a public place.

The bill makes it clear that no photography or video recording of sensitive areas may occur under or around someone’s clothing even in a public place.