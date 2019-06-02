What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

FD: Toddler almost severely injured in Fairfield after metal spike hits car

Posted 11:21 PM, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27PM, June 2, 2019

FAIRFIELD — Two children were almost severely injured after a metal spike ripped through a car traveling on Lockwood Road Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said that a lawnmower nearby the car, sucked up a 10 inch metal spike and propelled it 20 feet through the air into the rear passenger window. The spike passed only a few inches away from the toddlers feet.

Both children were evaluated by first responders and only suffered minor injuries due to the shattered glass.

LT Robert Smith, commanding Engine 3, said “that in just a matter of inches an injury may have occurred resulting in a very tragic story.”

