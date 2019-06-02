What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Hartford police investigating North End shooting

HARTFORD – Hartford police are investigating a shooting from last night.

They say at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday evening, a 21 year old Hartford resident was shot at 280 Vine Street in the city’s North End. He arrived at Saint Francis Hospital by private car. Police say he was shot once, but the wound is not life-threatening.

Hartford’s Major Crime Division is investigating. If you have any information, please contact Hartford Police.

