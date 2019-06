× Hiker attacked by wild animal in Enfield park

ENFIELD — A hiker was attacked by a possible coyote or fox in the Scantic River Park west of Route 190 Sunday.

Enfield police said that the hiker was treated and released at a local hospital.

D.E.E.P is investigating the incident and the park’s west entrance is closed.

Police warned anyone planning to hike in the area to please be cautious and if you see an aggressive animal in the park, you should call D.E.E.P at 860-424-3333