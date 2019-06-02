The Real Story: Dems say they have a balanced budget

Leaders of the State Senate discuss the 2019 session, which will end at midnight Wednesday without action on highway tolls (Gov. Lamont is saving that issue for a special session this summer), but with what the majority Democrats say is a balanced two-year $20B budget that does not raise taxes. (It would, however, expand the number of goods and services subject to the 6.35% state sales tax.)
Guests:
Sen. Martin Looney (D) President pro tempore
Sen. Len Fasano (R) Minority Leader
