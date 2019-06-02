The Real Story: Dems say they have a balanced budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leaders of the State Senate discuss the 2019 session, which will end at midnight Wednesday without action on highway tolls (Gov. Lamont is saving that issue for a special session this summer), but with what the majority Democrats say is a balanced two-year $20B budget that does not raise taxes. (It would, however, expand the number of goods and services subject to the 6.35% state sales tax.)

Guests:

Sen. Martin Looney (D) President pro tempore

Sen. Len Fasano (R) Minority Leader

