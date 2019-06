Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A leading proponent of the "public option" health insurance bill discusses its status, in the wake of strong opposition from Connecticut insurance companies. The bill, in its original form, seeks to offer coverage that meets or exceeds what's available on the commercial market, with subsidies for those who cannot afford the premiums, subsidies paid for with a tax on opioids.

Guest: Sen. Matthew Lesser (D) Middletown

Co-chair, Insurance Committee