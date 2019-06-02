Vigils held around the state for missing New Canaan Mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD-- In honor of Jennifer Dulos,missing mom of five, two vigils were held Sunday night- one in New Canaan and another in West Hartford.

FOX61 was told the Hartford Golf Club parking lot was filled as members of the Greater Hartford community came out to the vigil in support of Dulos.

Before living in New Canaan, Jennifer and her family lived in nearby Farmington where her children attended the Renbrook School.

FOX61 was not allowed access to the vigil but organizers said they have ties to the Renbrook School community. They released a brief statement:

“Tonight’s event is about the community gathering to extend our love and support to Jennifer, her five children, and the Farber family. We deeply appreciate the outpouring of support.”

Love and support for Dulos was also in New Canaan at the St. Mark's Episcopal Church, where people gathered to “pray and stand in hope with the family of Jennifer.”

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24th.