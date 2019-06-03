Cool night with temps in the 40s; Nice spring temps for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gusty breeze will diminish tonight. The big story is the chill in the air overnight into Tuesday morning with many cities towns dropping into the 40s.

Tuesday looks beautiful. After a chilly start, sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds will increase late day and there is a slight chance for a shower in northern Connecticut by evening.

Temperatures rebound in the 70s to near 80 by Wednesday. Yep, a stretch of actual summer weather. The next chance for widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend it looks gorgeous with lots of sun and highs near 80 both days, 70s at the shore.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, chilly. Lows: 43-50.

TUESDAY: Sun to clouds. High: Upper 60s-near 70. Chance for an isolated evening shower.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for an early shower. Partly cloudy, warmer. Chance for late/evening showers. High: Mid-upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for a shower or two, warm and more humid. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s. Near 80 shore.

