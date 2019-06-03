Cooling off for Monday; Mostly sunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve started the month of June with some great weather, as temperatures rose to near 80 with filtered sunshine. The sky appeared a bit hazy at times due to some smoke from Canadian wildfires in the upper atmosphere. That thin smoke posed no health risk to anyone at the surface.

After that gorgeous and warm weekend, we’ll cool off a bit today with some crisp breezy weather coming in for a couple days. Today we’ll have high temperatures in the 60s with a cool breeze that’ll be from the west at around 10-25 mph. Tomorrow stays in the 60s to near 70 as well, and it comes along with a lot of sunshine.

Temperatures rebound in the 70s to near 80 by the middle of the week. Another cold front could spark another round of showers and storms by Thursday. Dry comfortable weather returns by the end of week into next weekend with sunshine and temps in the 70s and 80s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, a bit chilly. Lows: 40s.

TUESDAY: Sun to clouds. High: Upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer. Chance for PM showers. High: Mid-upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, comfy. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: low 80s.

