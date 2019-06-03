House passes $43 billion Democratic budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The House of Representatives has approved a two-year, $43 billion deal reached between legislative Democrats and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont.

The Democratic-controlled chamber voted 86-65, with five Democrats joining the Republicans in opposition, to advance the bill to the Senate. The vote followed nearly nine hours of debate.

While Republicans criticized the plan for increasing taxes by about $2 billion over two years and increasing spending levels in both years, Democrats insisted the budget is a good one that remains under the state's constitutional spending cap, sets aside $2 billion in a reserve account and addresses some major issues, such as a pending lawsuit by the state's hospitals.

The Senate, also controlled by Democrats, is expected to vote Tuesday on the bill.

The General Assembly's regular session ends Wednesday.