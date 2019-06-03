× Injuries including a child after transit bus is struck by a truck in North Haven

North Haven police and fire are at the scene of an accident including a Connecticut Transit bus and an 18 wheeler truck. The accident happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Montowese Avenue and Universal Drive.

Police say 17 people were on the bus at the time of the accident. Six people including one child were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Names of the injured have not been released and the cause of the accident is unknown.

North Haven Police and the North Haven Fire Department remain on the scene of the accident and traffic is being re-routed while police conduct their investigation. Drivers can expect delays.