Lawmakers to vote on two-year state budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — The state budget is a massive document that puts the state on a fiscal footing for the next two years.

Lawmakers will vote on the bill Monday as the legislative session gears up with time running out.

With Democratic majorities in both chambers,the budget will almost certainly pass. The only question is how long Republicans plan to debate.

It's a nearly 600 page, two-year, 43-billion dollar budget. Let’s break down what impacts you. Tax rates remain the same. But new things are being taxed. You’ll pay an extra tax when you go out to eat, car dealers are upset about a vehicle trade in tax.

There’s a mansion tax on the rich. You’ll pay more for digital downloads, parking, interior design and dry cleaning. There’s a dime fee on plastic bags with a ban in 2021. There's also a hefty tax on vaping liquid.

The pillars of the budget include a plan for debt free community college. It’s funded through online lottery revenue which may or may not materialize. There’s more money for education, but the budget eliminates an income tax break for STEM graduates. It gives more money for workforce development, job training, mental health and substance abuse.

“It keeps faith with the most vulnerable. Puts money into education. I think it’s something we should be proud of,” said Gov. Lamont.

There’s also some tax breaks and incentives. For social security and pension income, eliminating a business start-up tax, boosting the angel investor tax credit, rebates for buying an environmentally friendly vehicle and help with loans for minority teachers.