Missing mom’s estranged husband and his girlfriend to appear in court Monday

NEW CANAAN — Police in have arrested a missing mother of five's estranged husband and his girlfriend on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

New Canaan authorities announced Sunday the arrests of 51-year-old Fotis Dulos and 44-year-old Michelle Troconis. Both were detained on $500,000 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Norwalk Superior Court.

FOX61 took photographs of his black SUV that was left outside of the hotel owned by Fotis.

Both were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hampering an investigation in the first degree. Both are being held on $500,000 bond as they await arraignment Monday.

Police continued their search efforts at two Farmington locations. Over two dozen units including K-9’s searched a property at 80 Mountain Springs Road. The home was being renovated by Fotis and Jennifer's real estate company Fore Group. Neighbors said the house was empty and was used as a model home.

FOX61 has exclusive drone footage of the 10,100 sq. ft. home as the search continued. The home sits on five acres of land and is listed at just under three million dollars.

FOX61 talked with a neighbor in the area who was shocked by the whole thing. She called Fotis a friend and mentioned he planned to renovate the rest of the neighborhood.

Just two miles away police continued their multi-day search of Fotis’ Farmington home. Multiple cruisers and patrols could be seen entering and exiting the property along Jefferson crossing.

On Friday, FOX61 obtained this exclusive footage of fotis being escorted off the property to give hair and DNA samples. A buccal swab of DNA from Dulos’ cheek was taken, as well has a hair sample, the source told FOX61. We’re told an attorney was present during the procedure and no questioning took place.

Police have obtained warrants for body and location searches. The number of and the locations of those warrants have not been released.

Fifty-year-old Jennifer Dulos went missing May 24 after dropping her kids off at school. Police have already searched locations in several towns, including a park in New Canaan where Jennifer Dulos' vehicle was found.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos have been embroiled in a contentious divorce and child custody case for the past two years.

It wasn't immediately clear if Fotis Dulos and Troconis have criminal court lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

The criminal investigation brought police to Hartford’s Upper Albany Friday afternoon searching storm drains, dumpsters and trash cans for evidence. The Hartford Fire Department said nothing was found in the Albany Avenue storm drain when they assisted in the search.