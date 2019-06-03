Police ask New Canaan residents to save home surveillance video to assist in Jennifer Dulos investigation

NEW CANAAN — The New Canaan Police Department on Monday asked all residents with home surveillance video systems to check their footage from Wednesday, May 22 to Saturday May 25, to save any video that captures “vehicular activity” and to contact police, to assist in the search for Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on Friday May 24th, hours after she was last seen dropping her five children off at New Canaan Country School.

Her 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban was found on Lapham Road at Waveny Park in New Canaan that day.

On Monday, FBI agents joined investigators in their search at Waveny Park, walking through rugged trails, looking for evidence. Police dogs, trained to search for electronic devices, joined in the search.

Since the day Jennifer was reported missing, investigators have been searching Waveny Park, which is just a short drive from Jennifer’s home on Welles Lane, where, according to court documents, police found blood stains, blood spatter and evidence of attempts to clean the crime scene.

Jennifer’s estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, appeared in court Monday morning, facing charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance.

In 2017, Jennifer told the court she was “afraid” of her husband, according to court documents.

In recognition of Jennifer’s disappearance, New Canaan residents lit candles outside their homes Monday night. Many candles sat on the doorsteps of homes and others were lit near mailboxes.

Viewers have since lit up candles for Jennifer Dulos and sent them into our newsroom: