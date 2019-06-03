Rainbow doughnuts celebrate LGBT Pride and raise money for good cause

Photo Gallery
HARTFORD — One restaurant in Hartford is helping to celebrate LGBT Pride and raise money for a local non profit that helps LGBT youth.
Porron & Pina is selling doughnuts decorated with rainbow colors in recognition of the Rainbow flag for gay and lesbian Pride Month. The restaurant, located in the Goodwin Hotel in downtown Hartford will donate proceeds to True Colors, which provides education and advocacy of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth and their allies.
