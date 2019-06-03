× One dead in school bus, tractor-trailer crash; I-84 west in East Hartford closed

EAST HARTFORD — One person has died after a tractor-trailer and school bus crashed and caught fire early Monday morning.

State police said one person died in the three vehicle crash.

There were no children on the bus, according to State Police.

Traffic is being routed over the Founders Bridge. The highway is closed between Exits 54 to 51.

The accident happened shortly after the road was being cleared of construction barrels, around 5 am.

The accident happened just before the Buckley Bridge.

