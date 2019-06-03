What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Suspect arrested in assault on Bloomfield man

Posted 5:37 AM, June 3, 2019, by

BLOOMFIELD — A suspect in the assault of an elderly man was located in Stamford Sunday.

Police said Anthony Bussey was located in Stamford by the Stamford Police Department.  “Bussey was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant held by the Bloomfield Police Department for Assault 1st Degree on an Elderly Person,” according to a release from the Bloomfield police.

Bussey was taken to the Bloomfield Police Department and held on a $500,000 bond.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.