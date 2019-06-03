× Suspect arrested in assault on Bloomfield man

BLOOMFIELD — A suspect in the assault of an elderly man was located in Stamford Sunday.

Police said Anthony Bussey was located in Stamford by the Stamford Police Department. “Bussey was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant held by the Bloomfield Police Department for Assault 1st Degree on an Elderly Person,” according to a release from the Bloomfield police.

Bussey was taken to the Bloomfield Police Department and held on a $500,000 bond.