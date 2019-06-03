The House that Social Media Built: Vote on the tub from Bender Plumbing

This week, you will be able to vote on three different styles of bathroom tubs from Bender Plumbing that you want to see inside the Fish Flip House.
Your three choices to choose from are:
Arpeggio Petite
Libretto Petite
Madrigal Petite
CLICK HERE to cast your vote on your favorite and help design the next House that Social Media Built!
The winning option will be announced this Thursday (6/6) on the House that Social Media Built's Facebook page, so be sure to LIKE the page while you are there for the update!
