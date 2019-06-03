The House that Social Media Built: Vote on the tub from Bender Plumbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, you will be able to vote on three different styles of bathroom tubs from Bender Plumbing that you want to see inside the Fish Flip House.

Your three choices to choose from are:

Arpeggio Petite

Libretto Petite

Madrigal Petite

CLICK HERE to cast your vote on your favorite and help design the next House that Social Media Built!

The winning option will be announced this Thursday (6/6) on the House that Social Media Built's Facebook page, so be sure to LIKE the page while you are there for the update!

www.bendershowrooms.com

5 Showrooms in Connecticut

395 James St

Bridgeport, CT 06604

(203) 579-4499

197 Wawarme Avenue

Hartford, CT 06114

(860) 233-6606

335 East Street

New Haven, CT 06511

(203) 787-4288

235 Westport Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06851

(203) 847-3865

155 South Leonard Street

Waterbury, CT 06708

(203) 756-8013

As a fourth-generation family owned and operated company in Connecticut, bender has evolved into a retail purveyor of attainable luxury in decorative plumbing, kitchen and bath cabinetry, lighting, tile, and stone. To support our local tradesmen, we also supply a wide range of HVAC and plumbing material

We owe our success to the generations of highly-talented local tradesmen, craftsmen, and designers who have taken our products and created enduring works of art in homes throughout Connecticut and beyond. To become truly inspired, visit a Bender showroom near you. It's the memorable first step in seeing your artistic vision come to life.