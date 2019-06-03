What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The House that Social Media Built: Vote on the tub from Bender Plumbing

Posted 6:30 AM, June 3, 2019, by

 

This week, you will be able to vote on three different styles of bathroom tubs from Bender Plumbing that you want to see inside the Fish Flip House.

 

Your three choices to choose from are:

Arpeggio Petite

 

Libretto Petite

 

Madrigal Petite

 

CLICK HERE to cast your vote on your favorite and help design the next House that Social Media Built!

 

The winning option will be announced this Thursday (6/6) on the House that Social Media Built's Facebook page, so be sure to LIKE the page while you are there for the update!

 

www.bendershowrooms.com

5 Showrooms in Connecticut

395 James St

Bridgeport, CT 06604

(203) 579-4499

 

197 Wawarme Avenue

Hartford, CT 06114

(860) 233-6606

 

335 East Street

New Haven, CT 06511

(203) 787-4288

 

235 Westport Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06851

(203) 847-3865

 

155 South Leonard Street

Waterbury, CT 06708

(203) 756-8013

As a fourth-generation family owned and operated company in Connecticut, bender has evolved into a retail purveyor of attainable luxury in decorative plumbing, kitchen and bath cabinetry, lighting, tile, and stone. To support our local tradesmen, we also supply a wide range of HVAC and plumbing material

 

We owe our success to the generations of highly-talented local tradesmen, craftsmen, and designers who have taken our products and created enduring works of art in homes throughout Connecticut and beyond. To become truly inspired, visit a Bender showroom near you. It's the memorable first step in seeing your artistic vision come to life. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.