Two dead in fiery crash on I-84 in East Hartford; highway reopened

EAST HARTFORD -- Two people have died after a crash between three tractor-trailers and school bus that then caught fire early Monday morning.

State police said two people died in the crash. State police have not released the identities of the people who died.

There were no children on the bus, according to State Police.

State Police said all but of one of the of the vehicles caught fire. One driver was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer.

Two of the trucks were carrying food, the third was carrying paper products.

State DOT officials will inspect the area for damage to the infrastructure.

The highway was closed between exits 54 to 51. The accident happened just before the Bulkeley Bridge.

The accident happened shortly after the road was being cleared of construction barrels, around 5 am.

Marissa Nowell sent in this video:

