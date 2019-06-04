× Danbury police: Suspect complemented victims on their hair at mall, then touched them inappropriately

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

DANBURY — Police have arrested a Stamford man on several charges including sexual assault after they say he complemented victims on their hair at a mall, then touched them inappropriately.

Kevin Hassan, 60, of Stamford, was charged with three counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, three counts of breach of peace, and criminal trespassing in the first degree.

The investigation began on February 16 when Officer Hector Rodriguez responded to a call at the at the Danbury Fair Mall. Police said two victims complained that an unknown male, who said he was a barber, approached the complainants. The victims said the suspect complimented their hair while also inappropriately touching them without their consent.

Police publicized the suspect’s photograph. This led to the suspect’s identification, as well as another victim coming forward with similar claims.

Hassen was arrested at his home by the Stamford Police Department and then transferred to the Danbury Police Department.

Hassen has been released after posting $25,000 bond. He will appear in court again on June 17.