What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Hamden police investigate robbery attempt, chase

Posted 3:06 PM, June 4, 2019, by

Story by Glenn Kittle

Hamden – Police are investigating a robbery attempt that turned into a hit and run on Monday evening.

The 20-year-old victim told police the incident occurred on Elliot Street where he drove to pick up his friend around 11:50 p.m.

As his friend entered the car, another man walked up and tried to get into the car when the victim took off.

Police said that the suspect got in a BMW and chased the victim for several miles, ramming suspect four to five times before losing the robbers by Lane Street.

Police said the suspect is a black man with long dreads in black clothing and a ski mask.

Anyone with any information is to contact Hamden Police Department Detective Division by calling (203)230-4000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.