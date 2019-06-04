× Hamden police investigate robbery attempt, chase

Story by Glenn Kittle

Hamden – Police are investigating a robbery attempt that turned into a hit and run on Monday evening.

The 20-year-old victim told police the incident occurred on Elliot Street where he drove to pick up his friend around 11:50 p.m.

As his friend entered the car, another man walked up and tried to get into the car when the victim took off.

Police said that the suspect got in a BMW and chased the victim for several miles, ramming suspect four to five times before losing the robbers by Lane Street.

Police said the suspect is a black man with long dreads in black clothing and a ski mask.

Anyone with any information is to contact Hamden Police Department Detective Division by calling (203)230-4000.