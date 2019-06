HARTFORD — Hartford police said Tuesday morning that there were five fatal overdoses in the city in less than 24 hours.

According to the tweet, the overdoses happened within a 15 hour period.

They say they are seeing fentanyl in the form of pills, mixed with heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

Police also say that after a search warrant was executed at 116 Huntington Street, 1,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl and 70 grams of crack cocaine were seized.

