Meal House: Spring Chicken Salad and Sourdough Toast

Recipe provided by Olmo Restaurant in New Haven.

Note: This recipe has no amounts so make it for a crowd or just yourself. The idea here is a simple but satisfying cold lunch or dinner dish you can whip up in minutes using leftovers, or some provisions from your local specialty shop located on the corner of Whitney and Trumbull in New Haven (or your local grocer!).

Ingredients

Sourdough bread cut 3/4 inch thick

Leftover picked roast chicken (small chunks and tears are best for this but any form works)

Leftover roasted veggies (carrots, beets, squashed, eggplant, scallions, just about any veggies you have leftover cut into smaller bite size pieces)

Lemon vinaigrette (good olive oil and fresh lemon juice!)

Your favorite salad greens

Feta

Fresh herbs (parsley, tarragon, and basil is my go-to but anything on hand works!)

Instructions

Lightly toast the sourdough on a griddle using good olive oil

You’re just looking to brown the bread and get it warmed up but toast as you see fit!

In a large bowl combine the chicken, veggies, and salad greens, Feta cheese and toss with lemon vinaigrette to coat. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Top the salad mix over the warm crusty olive oil griddled sourdough bread and serve immediately.

You will be surprised at how nicely the cold light refreshing but hearty salad works with the crusty crispy complex sourdough!