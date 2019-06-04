New Haven police arrest suspect linked to four bank robberies

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police have arrested a suspect they say is linked to a series of bank robberies over the last 6 weeks.

Police said 55 year old robbery suspect Darryl Donell Henry is in police custody. Henry was taken into custody last night in Westchester County, New York. Police are expected to release more details in the case later Tuesday.

On Saturday at 9:31 a.m., police responded to a bank robbery of a Webster Bank branch at 894 Whalley Avenue. Witnesses reported a man carrying a backpack jumped the counter and demanded money. After opening several teller cash drawers, the man took cash and stuffed it into his backpack. The man jumped back over the counter and exited the front entrance of the bank.

Police said Darryl Donell Henry, 55, previously of a New Haven address, is wanted for an unrelated robbery of a person. The arrest warrant charges are third degree robbery, second degree larceny, and third degree assault. They believe he may be connected to robberies at the Wells Fargo bank branch on Foxon Avenue in addition to a third robbery.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Henry or the man in the surveillance photograph is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

A man with a similar description is wanted in connection with other robberies.

Police said they are aware of the similarities of this suspect and the suspect who robbed the Well Fargo bank branch at 391 Foxon Boulevard on Friday, May 10, 2019, and Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Police said shortly before 3:30 pm on May 10, officers responded to a bank robbery of the same Wells Fargo branch. Witnesses said a man entered the bank, immediately jumped the counter, and aggressively began demanding money as he grabbed at several teller cash drawers.

Police responded to a call May 14 at 4:06 p.m. for a bank robbery at the Key Bank branch at 201 Grand Avenue in the Fair Haven neighborhood. Witnesses said a man jumped the counter, yelled aggressively at a bank teller, and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller drawer. The man jumped back over the counter, exited the bank and fled on foot on Ferry Street toward Clay Street. During the robbery, the man said he had a gun but no weapon was seen.

The robber is described by police as a black male of a mature age, about six feet tall, with a gray and black beard. He was last seen wearing dark pants, green jacket with military patches, winter cap, and white sneakers.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the robbery suspect. Wells Fargo is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

