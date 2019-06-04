What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Officials responding to reports of a submerged body in CT River in Suffield

Posted 4:32 PM, June 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36PM, June 4, 2019

SUFFIELD — Officials have responded to reports of a body submerged in the waters of the Connecticut River along the shoreline in Suffield this afternoon.

The Enfield Police Department received a report from a local fisherman that he may have seen what he believed was a body submerged in the waters.

The Suffield Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance Association in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police dive team are searching the area.

No other details have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.