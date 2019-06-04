Officials responding to reports of a submerged body in CT River in Suffield

SUFFIELD — Officials have responded to reports of a body submerged in the waters of the Connecticut River along the shoreline in Suffield this afternoon.

The Enfield Police Department received a report from a local fisherman that he may have seen what he believed was a body submerged in the waters.

The Suffield Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance Association in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police dive team are searching the area.

No other details have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.