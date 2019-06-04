Officials say a mannequin was recovered in the CT River in Suffield

SUFFIELD — Officials responded to reports of a body submerged in the waters of the Connecticut River along the shoreline in Suffield this afternoon.

The Enfield Police Department received a report from a local fisherman that he may have seen what he believed was a body submerged in the waters. During the search by officials, they said they recovered a torso of a mannequin from the river.

Enfield Police Department released the following statement on FB:

Update: The Connecticut State Police have recovered a torso of a mannequin from the river in the area where the body was seen. This concludes the investigation. We would like to thank the Enfield Police Department, Suffield CT Fire Department, Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association, and the Connecticut State Police for their assistance.

No other details have been released.