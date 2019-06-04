× Police searching for man who ran away from UConn Health ER in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Police are searching for a man who ran away from the emergency department at UConn Health Tuesday morning.

UConn Health said, “Late this morning an admitted Emergency Department patient ran away on foot at 11:19 a.m. The 24-year-old male is not a threat to the community, however, UConn Police and Farmington Police are trying to locate the individual to ensure proper follow-up care is received.”

Police said he was last spotted wearing a light blue t-shirt and dark pants in the woods surrounding UConn Health and the nearby O’Meara Farms community.

Farmington police are assisting in the search.

Anyone with more information can call UConn Police at 860-679-2121 or the Farmington PD.