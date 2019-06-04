Sunny with clouds later, cooler temps in the upper 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's kinda chilly out there! Temperatures in the 40s statewide means it may be a good idea to grab a jacket this morning. If you can get through the next few hours, we'll warm up to around 70 today with a ton of sunshine! Clouds will increase late day and there is a slight chance for a shower in northern Connecticut by evening.

Temperatures rebound in the 70s to near 80 by Wednesday. Yep, a stretch of actual summer weather. The next chance for widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend it looks gorgeous with lots of sun and highs near 80 both days, 70s at the shore.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun to clouds. High: Upper 60s-near 70. Chance for an isolated evening shower.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, a scattered shower. Lows: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for an early shower. Partly cloudy, warmer. Chance for late/evening showers. High: Mid-upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, chance for a shower or two, warm and more humid. High: Near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Low 80s. Near 80 shore.

