Waterbury PD: Man arrested after attempting to take officers gun

WATERBURY -- Police said they've arrested a man after he tried to disarm an officer who was holding the door open for him at a gas station early Monday morning.

Waterbury Police Department said around 2 a.m., two Waterbury officers were exiting a gas station located at 21 Union Street, when one officer held the door open for Matthew Patterson, 46.

"Patterson was walking into the gas station from the parking lot," police said in a release. "As the officers continued walking to their patrol vehicle, Patterson attacked and attempted to disarm the officer who held the door for him. Patterson grabbed and tried to rip the holstered handgun away from the officer."

Police said while the officer was defending his handgun, the officer fell to the ground.

"Patterson was unsuccessful in taking the gun from the holster," police said. "Patterson fled on foot and ignored the officer’s verbal commands to stop. The second officer deployed a Taser at Patterson which was not effective in stopping him."

Police said Patterson resisted arrest, but eventually was handcuffed.

Police said both officers were injured during this incident. One officer was transported to an area hospital for a hand injury. Both officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said they charged Patterson with assault of police officer, interfering with police, reckless endangerment in the first degree and criminal attempt at theft of firearm.