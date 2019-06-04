× Webster Mass. police investigate kidnapping and sexual assault of 12-year old girl in CT

Story by Glenn Kittle

Webster, Mass. – Police are investigating the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl who was taken from town and may have been assaulted across the state line in Connecticut.

Police said around 2:30 p.m. on May 31 the 12-year-old girl was in May Street Park to meet a friend when a man in a black sedan approached her asking for her help.

The victim told police that she believes he took her and sexually assaulted over the state line in Connecticut.

Police said she was dropped off by Chase Avenue in Dudley Mass. and ran to a nearby home and contacted her mother.

The suspect is described as a white male with blonde hair and light facial hair. Anybody with any information is urged to contact Webster Police Department by calling 508-943-1212 or emailing ancrimetips@websterpolice.com