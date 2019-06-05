What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Big E offers $8 tickets Wednesday as the 100-day countdown begins!

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Let the 100-day countdown to The Big E begin!

The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts announced a one-day Flash Ticket Sale to mark the countdown.

Admission tickets will be on sale for $8 Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at TheBigE.com. There is a limit of eight tickets per order. These tickets are marked down from the regular price of $15.

The Big E this year will be September 13 – 29th.

