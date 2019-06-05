× Companies to celebrate National Donut Day on June 7th with free donuts

This Friday, June 7th is National Donut Day!

Several companies are celebrating the day by giving out free donuts, including Dunkin Donuts!

According to the website, Dunkin Donuts says with every beverage purchase, customers will get one free donut while supplies last and at participating locations.

They aren’t the only ones celebrating.

Krispy Kreme says all you have to do is go into the store and pick your favorite donut, no purchase necessary (sadly, no locations in Connecticut). Walmart is even getting on the free donut train!