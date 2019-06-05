Homeowner speaks out after Glider crashed into her Danbury attic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- A Danbury mom is describing the frantic moment after a Glider crashed into her attic on Tuesday.

Amanda Oliveira said she just finished showering when she heard the crash.

“Debris flew on me and I had fallen at that time and I got up and I told the kids to run,”

She said she saw a strange man walking around and told him she was calling the police, then immediately grabbed her seven and four year old daughters who were downstairs at the time to run out not knowing what was happening.

Amanda said when she got outside and saw the glider on her roof she said she began freaking out.

“I collapsed to the ground and I started freaking out. I got the kids on the other side of the street with our neighbors here who were taking care of the kids at the time and our neighbors went inside to get the pilot to see if he was okay.”

Airport officials said the glider departed from nearby Danbury municipal airport.

The pilot wasn't injured but was transported to Danbury hospital for evaluation

Amanda and her kids were also checked out and released and she was able to stay with a relative.

When she returned Wednesday FAA officials were trying to figure out what happened.