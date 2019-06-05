Lawyer of elderly couple killed by DUI driver suing Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC -- Eighty-eight-year-old Seth Wakeman and his 78-year-old wife Joanna were eating dinner at Mystic’s Latitude 41 on Route 27, right before tragedy struck.

Seventy-three year old Carol Belli was behind the wheel at the time and was driving under the influence, according to police. Belli was charged with a DUI but not in connection for the death of the couple.

Now Robert Reardon, an attorney for the Wakeman estate is filing a complaint against Stonington Police for withholding investigative materials about the crash.

“One of the things essential to case, is that we find out exactly where she was beforehand and how the accident occurred,” Reardon said.

Reardon said Stonington Police have avoided his request and now has no choice but to turn to New London Superior court asking a judge to force the department to provide it.

According to Reardon, he requested the report four days after the March 9th crash and police have failed to turn it over within fifteen days, as required by state law.

“We need to know where the impact occurred, how far the bodies went forward, how much damage there was to the vehicle that struck them,” Reardon said.

A hearing for the complaint is set for June 17th.

Stonington Police said they are aware of the lawsuit and are looking into it.